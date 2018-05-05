FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – One of Colorado’s own breweries is dealing with an unexpected problem.

Odell Brewing said they accidentally sold cans of water which were marked as beer.

The brewery hasn’t said how many cans are imposters, but they say if your can is stamped between the dates of Aug. 11, 2018 20:00 and Aug. 11, 2018 21:00, then you contact the brewery.

You can email the brewery at quality@odellbrewing.com. They vow to affected customers they will make it right.