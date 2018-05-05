  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMPaid Program
    11:30 AMPaid Program
    12:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    1:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fort Collins, Larimer County, Local TV, Odell Brewery
(credit: odellbrewing.com)

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – One of Colorado’s own breweries is dealing with an unexpected problem.

Odell Brewing said they accidentally sold cans of water which were marked as beer.

The brewery hasn’t said how many cans are imposters, but they say if your can is stamped between the dates of Aug. 11, 2018 20:00 and Aug. 11, 2018 21:00, then you contact the brewery.

You can email the brewery at quality@odellbrewing.com. They vow to affected customers they will make it right.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s