Every day Coloradans are working together to make our communities even stronger. CBS4 is committed to telling those people’s stories. “Together With Karen Leigh” highlights what Coloradans are doing to make the communities where we live even better!

See links from this week’s show below:

On Monday night– enjoy a night of music and help a good cause. Proceeds from the “A Capella Night” benefit the YWCA of Boulder County.

On Tuesday, serve a home-cooked meal to children in need with Project Helping in Denver.

On Wednesday– the USO is sponsoring a career fair for our veterans.