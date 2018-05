PARK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — We have new information in the December 2017 murder of Maggie Long in Bailey.

Detectives have released a sketch of a man they believe may be involved in the death of the high school senior in her home last December.

Detectives are out canvassing the neighborhood with the new flyer and possible suspect vehicle descriptions.

There is no arrests in the case at this point, according to Park County Sheriff officials.