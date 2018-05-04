WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4)– The results are in! The octopus at the Butterfly Pavilion in Westminster will be named Tako.

The five names up for vote from the public and here is how the votes break down:

Tako (octopus in Japanese) 31%

Sir InksALot 29%

Terrance “Terry” Tentacles 18%

Inky McInkFace 12%

Suckers McSquishyFace 10%

LINK: Butterfly Pavilion

The Butterfly Pavilion is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 6252 West 104th Avenue.

Admission is $8/children (2-12), $12/adults (Westminster residents $10), $10/seniors and children under 2 are free.