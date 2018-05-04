  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMTogether with Karen Leigh
    7:00 PMMacGyver
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Name Contest, octopus, The Butterfly Pavilion, Westminster
(credit: Butterfly Pavilion)

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4)– The results are in! The octopus at the Butterfly Pavilion in Westminster will be named Tako.

octopus2 Meet Tako: The Octopus At The Butterfly Pavilion

(credit: CBS)

The five names up for vote from the public and here is how the votes break down:

  • Tako (octopus in Japanese) 31%
  • Sir InksALot 29%
  • Terrance “Terry” Tentacles 18%
  • Inky McInkFace 12%
  • Suckers McSquishyFace 10%
octopus3 Meet Tako: The Octopus At The Butterfly Pavilion

(credit: CBS)

LINK: Butterfly Pavilion

The Butterfly Pavilion is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 6252 West 104th Avenue.

Admission is $8/children (2-12), $12/adults (Westminster residents $10), $10/seniors and children under 2 are free.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s