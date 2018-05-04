DENVER (CBS4) – Firefighters in Denver are welcoming a new member of their department this week.

Cora is a sniffing canine, and firefighters say she’s an important addition. She’s trained to find firearms, explosives and other evidence in arson investigations.

The dog got her official badge on Thursday in a media event and then she showed off her detection skills.

“It helps us in determining those fires where we’re unsure of what started it much quicker,” said Scott Renter, an investigator with the Denver Fire Department. ”

“In terms of strengthening the overall investigation, that still comes down to us as investigators. This is just that tool that enables us to be efficient and precise.”

Cora is one of 55 dogs who took part in a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives arson training program in Virginia.