  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Arson Dog, ATF, Denver Fire Department, Local TV

DENVER (CBS4) – Firefighters in Denver are welcoming a new member of their department this week.

cora 1 New Arson Dog Gets Official Badge

(credit: CBS)

Cora is a sniffing canine, and firefighters say she’s an important addition. She’s trained to find firearms, explosives and other evidence in arson investigations.

The dog got her official badge on Thursday in a media event and then she showed off her detection skills.

“It helps us in determining those fires where we’re unsure of what started it much quicker,” said Scott Renter, an investigator with the Denver Fire Department. ”

cora 3 New Arson Dog Gets Official Badge

(credit: CBS)

“In terms of strengthening the overall investigation, that still comes down to us as investigators. This is just that tool that enables us to be efficient and precise.”

cora 2 New Arson Dog Gets Official Badge

(credit: CBS)

Cora is one of 55 dogs who took part in a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives arson training program in Virginia.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s