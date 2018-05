DENVER (CBS) – A bill that would allow marijuana “tasting rooms” in Colorado is on its way to the governor’s desk.

If signed, customers will be able to sample products at pot shops before buying. Smoking would still not be allowed, but it opens the door small amounts of edibles or vaping.

Supporters say it’s similar to tastings offered at a winery, distillery, or brewery.

Pot shops would still have to get approval from their local city government before opening a tasting room.