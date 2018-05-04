By Rick Sallinger

PARK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A composite sketch of a possible suspect in the murder of 17-year-old Maggie Long has been released by investigators who hope someone will recognize the man.

The possible suspect has been described as being seen at the teen’s home the day of the crime.

Maggie was killed Dec. 1, 2017 at her family’s ranch near Bailey in Park County.

Agents from the FBI, ATF and CBI set up a roadblock outside the entrance to the ranch in county road 43 off US Highway 285 on Friday.

Each passing car was asked to stop. A flier was shown to the occupants of each vehicle that included the sketch, along with pictures of a van and a pickup truck.

On the back of the flier are pictures of the type of items believed stolen, including an AK-47, Baretta, jade figurines and a safe. At least 2,000 rounds of ammunition were also taken. Everyone was given a copy of the flier and asked if they had any information.

A similar operation was taking place at a nearby Loaf and Jug convenience store.

One man who was given a flier said, “You got to rely on law enforcement to do their job.”

When asked by CBS4’s Rick Sallinger if he was worried that the killer is still at large, he replied it does not.

The law enforcement agencies involved have indicated they do not believe there is a threat to the community, but did not say why.

There is a $25,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to a conviction. Anyone with any information is asked to call this tip line at 303-239-4243.

