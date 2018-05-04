  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    00:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boedecker Lake, Local TV, Loveland, Mosaic Land Development Services, Prairie Dog Coalition, Rocky Mountain National Parl, The Cove at Mariana Butte

By Joel Hillan

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4)– A bluff south of West 1st Street in Loveland overlooking Boedecker Lake and Rocky Mountain National Park is prime real estate.

The problem is, the land was already occupied by prairie dogs.

loveland prairie dogs 5pkg frame 1221 Developer Finds Compromise That Includes Homes, Prairie Dogs

(credit: Prairie Dog Coalition of the Human Society)

“We used to just come in, scrape some ground and build something,” said Tony Vienna.

Vienna is the Principle Partner of Mosaic Land Development Services. He is working as the development manager on this project for Jim Righeimer, a well-known commercial and residential developer from Costa Mesa, California.

loveland prairie dogs 5pkg frame 330 Developer Finds Compromise That Includes Homes, Prairie Dogs

(credit: CBS)

When the 76 lots are developed into homes, the neighborhood will be known as The Cove at Mariana Butte.

loveland prairie dogs 5pkg frame 120 Developer Finds Compromise That Includes Homes, Prairie Dogs

(credit: CBS)

“We built the prairie dogs a new community within our community so that they could live there in basically their natural habitat,” said Vienna.

loveland prairie dogs 5pkg frame 270 Developer Finds Compromise That Includes Homes, Prairie Dogs

(credit: CBS)

Moving them was an involved process.

“It’s not just picking them up and moving them, we had relocate them to a holding facility, hold them for two months and care for them and then bring them back,” said Vienna.

loveland prairie dogs 5pkg frame 951 Developer Finds Compromise That Includes Homes, Prairie Dogs

(credit: CBS)

The Prairie Dog Coalition of the Human Society of the United States came in, observed the prairie dogs to discover their family units and then set live traps to capture them. The stragglers were coaxed out with a bath.

loveland prairie dogs 5pkg frame 1161 Developer Finds Compromise That Includes Homes, Prairie Dogs

(credit: Prairie Dog Coalition of the Human Society)

“We use a soapy water mixture and put it down in the burrow and catch them by hand as they come out,” said Noelle Guernsey with the coalition.

loveland prairie dogs 5pkg frame 1453 Developer Finds Compromise That Includes Homes, Prairie Dogs

(credit: Prairie Dog Coalition of the Human Society)

The process takes time and money, but the Prairie Dog Coalition says this species is a vital part of the ecosystem and not just because they make good prey.

loveland prairie dogs 5pkg frame 861 Developer Finds Compromise That Includes Homes, Prairie Dogs

(credit: Prairie Dog Coalition of the Human Society)

Other species use their burrows as homes. The burrows also help with nutrient cycling in the soil as well as help with groundwater recharge.

loveland prairie dogs 5pkg frame 471 Developer Finds Compromise That Includes Homes, Prairie Dogs

(credit: CBS)

“All five species have declined between 95 and 98 percent of their range and because they’re a keystone species that so many other wildlife species depend on, we feel it’s important to try and maintain the species where we can,” said Guernsey.

loveland prairie dogs 5pkg frame 801 Developer Finds Compromise That Includes Homes, Prairie Dogs

(credit: Prairie Dog Coalition of the Human Society)

Vienna, who grew up nearby in Berthoud, says this is the way he hopes projects are done in the future.

“We can’t keep taking without giving back and this is giving back,” he said.

loveland prairie dogs 5pkg frame 60 Developer Finds Compromise That Includes Homes, Prairie Dogs

(credit: CBS)

The developer hopes to start having homes ready to go by the end of Summer.

As part of this project there is not only the prairie dog refuge, but the city purchased the land along the lake where there will soon be a trail for humans.

loveland prairie dogs 5pkg frame 90 Developer Finds Compromise That Includes Homes, Prairie Dogs

(credit: CBS)

Joel Hillan anchors CBS4 This Morning on weekends as well as reports stories for CBS4 News at 5 and 6 p.m. Follow Joel on Twitter @joelhillan.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s