Filed Under:Golden, Law Enforcement Memorial, Local TV, Zack Parrish

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4)– Six more names have been etched into the memorial honoring Colorado’s fallen law enforcement officers.

The names include Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy Zack Parrish, who was shot and killed in an ambush on New Year’s Eve.

Other names added to the memorial date back decades, those officers were never properly honored.

Law enforcement officers from across Colorado traveled to the memorial in Golden to pay their respects.

“People don’t understand the sacrifice and what these people do day in and day out. It’s not being at home with your families on holidays so that you’re out there working, keeping everyone else safe. These people pay that ultimate sacrifice, but that’s what makes the law enforcement profession what it is,” said Colorado State Patrol Lt. Barry Bratt.

The ceremony also recognized Adams County Sheriff’s Deputy Heath Gumm and El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Micah Flick. Both died this year in the line of duty. Their names will be added to the memorial next year.

