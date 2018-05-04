By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – High pressure builds over Colorado on Friday behind the storm responsible for our rain and snow this week. This result will be much brighter and warmer weather through most of the weekend and for much of next week.

Total rainfall in Denver on Wednesday and Thursday officially reached 0.94″ which is our highest two day rainfall in a year. Most other locations along the Front Range saw even more with highest amounts around Fort Collins and Wellington.



Temperatures will top out near 70° in Denver on Friday followed by the upper 70s on Saturday and then back to the lower 70s on Sunday with the passage of a weak cold front. The front may help destabilize the atmosphere just enough for a few isolated thunderstorms late Sunday afternoon. If you happen to get a storm, there will likely be more wind than rain.

Next week looks mainly dry other than occasional late day thunderstorms. Temperatures will remain 5 to 15 degrees warmer than normal for the first half of May.

