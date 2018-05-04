By Chad Jensen

(247 SPORTS) – The Denver Broncos have a puzzling plan with their defensive coaching staff. Since firing six coaches at the end of the disappointing 5-11 season — including Outside Linebackers Coach Fred Pagac — the Broncos have filled all coaching vacancies but one.

Coach Pug was never replaced, and so for the first time in as long as I can remember, the Broncos don’t have a specific coach assigned to coaching their outside linebackers. The edge rushers, which are Von Miller, Bradley Chubb, Shane Ray, Shaq Barrett and Jeff Holland will be split up.

Von Miller will go with Defensive Line Coach Bill Kollar and the other down linemen, while Ray, Barrett and everyone else will go with Inside Linebackers Coach Reggie Herring.

We’re not sure where Chubb will end up but if you’re looking for an explanation or break down on this new coaching approach, read this article.

With how much talent the Broncos have at the outside linebacker position, and the recent investment the team made in the No. 5 overall pick Bradley Chubb, you’d think the team would have a sense of urgency to provide clarity at the coaching level. The team could use an individual expert to teach pass rushing technique and ensure that the edge players, as a group, stay together in the same room.

I floated a couple of names that a little birdy told me have been in consideration to fill Denver’s OLB Coach vacuum. One of those names was DeMarcus Ware — a former Bronco and mentor to Von Miller.

I’d been told that Ware returning to coach in Denver didn’t happen because of his decision to focus on building a television career, rather than pursuing the grueling life of a pro coach. However, according to Ware himself, he never heard from the Broncos on this topic.

“Never got the call,” Ware said on Twitter.

Ware was responding to Troy Renck of KMGH who in a Tweet was talking about how great Ware would be as a coach in Denver. And the plot thickens.

Ware arrived in Denver in 2014 and helped the Broncos win Super Bowl 50. Ware has been credited by Von Miller as helping to save his career from the precipice of disaster.

The two formed a ‘big brother’ relationship, with Ware imparting all his knowledge, technique and tricks of the trade to Miller in their three seasons together. That level of expertise and passion for teaching could pay huge dividends for the Broncos.

Can you imagine Ware working one-on-one with Chubb? And breaking down film on tackles with Miller and the rest of the edge defenders?

If DeMarcus Ware is even remotely interested in coaching the outside linebackers in Denver, Vance Joseph should not hesitate to pick up the phone.