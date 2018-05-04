(CBS4) – Officials at Colorado State University are offering to reimburse two New Mexico teens for the expenses they incurred traveling to Fort Collins for a tour of campus.

The boys, both Native Americans and brothers, didn’t get a chance to experience a complete tour of the university on Monday because police stopped them for questioning during it.

It turns out a parent of a different student on the tour contacted police because she thought something didn’t seem right with the two because they were extremely quiet.

On Friday the university released a new statement about the matter on Twitter, saying they have tried to reach out to the families of the teens.

The Twitter statement is as follows:

Early this week, University officials reached out directly to the family of the young men & their high school. We’d like the opportunity to speak w/Ms. Gray & her sons but we have not heard back from the family. We ask them to please get in touch with us at their convenience. We will refund any expenses they incurred traveling to CSU. We deeply regret the unwelcoming and concerning experience they had while guests on our campus. The Office of Admissions, Office of the Vice President for Diversity, Native American Cultural Center, and CSU Police Department all are reviewing how such an incident can be avoided or handled differently in the future.

CSU welcomes the Gray family to our campus for a VIP tour with all expenses covered.

Thomas Gray, a freshman at Northern New Mexico College, was one of the boys. His mother said in an interview that he and his younger brother had planned the campus visit as a bonding experience and that she was disturbed to learn that police had stopped them.

“I got a frantic phone call from Thomas saying ‘somebody called the police on us because we were quiet,’” Lorriane Gray said. “And I couldn’t believe it. I thought he’s just messing with me.”

She said her boys were too shy to speak up during introductions on the tour.