By Makenzie O’Keefe

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Six names have been added to a memorial wall honoring fallen police officers in Golden, and on Friday those men and women are being honored.

Of those names etched on the Colorado Law Enforcement Memorial, is Douglas County Sheriff Deputy Zack Parrish. Parrish was killed on New Year’s Eve while responding to a call at an apartment in Highlands Ranch.

The memorial honors the ultimate sacrifice made by hundreds of officers here in Colorado, who were killed while working to protect and serve our communities.

A few of the names on the memorial that are being added this year date back decades to officers who were never properly honored.

The ceremony on Friday includes law enforcement from across the state, friends and family of our fallen heroes.

“I’m incredibly proud to have a memorial like this now that reflects back and is appropriate for the sacrifices of those people,” explained Lt. Barry Bratt with Colorado State Patrol. “This is an emotional time. Not only for the families who come here but also for the officers who show up, too.”

The fallen officer memorial ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. The memorial is located outside the Colorado State Patrol Academy at 15055 South Golden Road.

Makenzie O’Keefe joined the CBS4 team as a reporter in 2017. Read her bio, connect with her on Facebook, follow her on Twitter at @makenziepokeefe or email her your story ideas.