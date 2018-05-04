  • CBS4On Air

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Brighton firefighters put down their hoses and picked up hammers to help some local seniors.

The Brighton Professional Firefighters Local 4477 and Brighton Fire Rescue pitched in on the “Help for Homes” program run by the city. It’s am effort to help out around the homes of disabled, elderly, and low-income neighbors.

On Friday, Brighton crews helped out Sandy. She’d been struggling to keep up with home maintenance since her husband died.

brighton help for homes 5sotvo frame 854 Firefighters Help Seniors With Housework

(credit: CBS)

The firefighters made repairs, cleaned out gutters, and painted the whole house!

“It helps seniors be able to stay in their homes longer, ” said Brighton Fire’s Natalie Ridderbos, “versus maybe having to go to a nursing home, or finding some other place they’d need to live.”

brighton help for homes 5sotvo frame 614 Firefighters Help Seniors With Housework

(credit: CBS)

If you’re interested in volunteering with the Help for Homes program, contact the city through its website.

