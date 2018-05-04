By Dominic Garcia

DENVER (CBS4)– A job fair aimed at helping the men and women who served our country is coming to Denver. Derrick Garcia will be there and hopes to make a big impression.

Derrick was a sergeant in the Army, was a gunner on a tank, and served overseas. But he’s learned transitioning back into civilian life isn’t that easy.

“I’ve gone to a couple interviews and they tell me something and I want to say, ‘Roger.’ So I have to get out of that and say, ‘Yes, sir, no sir,’” he told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

While he looks for a job, he’s been taking classes at Leader Quest. The organization works closely with Active Duty, Veterans, Reservists, Retirees, Guardsmen and Guardswomen, Wounded Warriors and Veterans’ Spouses to transition into an IT career.

“As soon as I get these certifications I’m going to really be on the job hunt,” said Garcia.

His timing couldn’t be better. Next Wednesday, May 9, his school and the USO will be hosting a job fair at the Lowry Conference Center from 12-4 p.m. It’s for veterans, active futy, reservists, retired military, even military spouses. Organizers say it’s a chance for people like Derrick to meet with companies face-to-face and show they’re more than just another resume.

“I’m really excited. I feel like this is going to be a great opportunity to meet some employers and hopefully get my foot in the door somewhere.”

Derrick and his wife are staying with his parents until they can get on their feet. He hopes this job fair will be the first step towards a long career and the American dream.

“I definitely want to get a house sometime soon… Oh, that would mean the world.”

LINK: Military and Veteran Career Resource Job Fair

Dominic Garcia anchors CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and reports for CBS4 News at 10 p.m. Connect with the Denver native on Twitter @cbs4dom & on Facebook.