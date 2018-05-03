By Matt Kroschel

SALIDA, Colo. (CBS4) – Flowers are blooming, birds are chirping and the local plant stores are busy taking orders for garden supplies in Salida. But that was not story on this day in 2001.

Spring in Colorado brings with it a little bit of everything. And on May 3, 2001, it brought feet of snow to the region, buried towns and left many people stranded inside their homes.

The snow in the High Country right now reminded me of that 2001 storm. I was in middle school. It was the start to spring break when it started snowing. It didn’t let up. Officially, the Mountain Mail newspaper office in downtown Salida recorded 50 inches of snow from the freak storm.

The roof on the Salida Hot Springs aquatic Center collapsed under the weight. Trees everywhere snapped off. Snowplows were stuck.

That May snowstorm brought 6 inches to the Denver area, feet in the foothills and when it was all said and done, someone experienced 5 feet of snow all at once.

As snowflakes fall this May 3, I’m reminded of just how awesome Colorado weather is. We need the moisture badly and maybe if we are lucky we will get a few more of these wonderful spring snowstorms.

Liesl Anderson reports just a little bit of snow at Mary Jane by @WinterPark currently. 😳 Share your snow photos with us! #Colorado pic.twitter.com/vhfNUU7jjM — Matt Kroschel (@Matt_Kroschel) May 3, 2018

Check out this article about that storm from the Colorado Central Magazine, it’s a fun read.

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.