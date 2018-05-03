DENVER (CBS4)– A water main break is creating some traffic backups on Santa Fe Drive and Evans Avenue that will last through Friday afternoon.

Crews with Denver Water are repairing a leak on a 12-inch diameter water main at Evans Avenue and Galapago Street.

Westbound Evans Avenue is closed at Santa Fe Drive. Traffic is not impacted in the eastbound lanes of Evans Avenue.

Because of extensive repairs to fix the road damage, westbound Evans Avenue is not expected to reopen until Friday afternoon. Drivers are urged to take an alternate route.

Copter4 flew over the water main break where crews were working on repairs.

Drivers can take a detour on Santa Fe Drive north to Florida Avenue or Santa Fe Drive south to Dartmouth, then South Platte River Drive to reconnect with Evans Avenue.

Three businesses are without water on Thursday afternoon but the service should be restored later Thursday evening.

What caused the leak is being investigated. Denver Water says many factors can contribute to a water main break, including age, pipe material, how corrosive the soil is, water flow and temperature.