DENVER (CBS4) – Denver’s Walk MS attracts about 8,000 walkers/runs all supporting people living with multiple sclerosis.

Among the walkers will be Sheila Sharpe, one of the National MS Society’s top fundraisers. She started doing Walk MS in 1988, the first year it was held. Since then, she’s raised some $125,000. This year she hopes to hit a goal of $11,000.

“It’s a four month job,” Sharpe told CBS4.

She has a spreadsheet that lines out every single person who’s ever donated to her, and she reaches out to every one of them.

LINK: Register for Walk MS Denver

“I talk to everybody, neighbors, friends, I talk even to strangers as I pass them,” she said with a laugh.

Sharpe adds new people to the list every year too, from her exercise classes and other activities she does.

LINK: Donate to Sheila Sharpe’s Walk Fundraising

“I appreciate and honor everything that people can do,” she explained.

Sharpe is inspired by her identical twin sister. Natalie lived with multiple sclerosis for years, eventually she was wheelchair bound without the use of her arms or legs.

“She was amazing, she was never depressed.”

Now Sharpe is grateful for every dollar that keeps her sister’s memory alive.

“I write individual thank you notes with their name on them, to everyone. Thank goodness for e-mail,” she said with a laugh.