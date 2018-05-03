BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A deputy who works in the jail division in Adams County has been arrested in a domestic violence case.

Police arrested Vincent Timmons-Potter at his home on Tuesday and booked him into the jail where he is usually on duty. He’s facing charges of harassment and domestic violence, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s office.

Timmons-Potter was placed on paid administrative leave and an internal investigation into the case is underway.