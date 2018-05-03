VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – Snowy conditions on Thursday morning forced emergency officials to close Interstate 70 in Colorado’s high country.

The Interstate was closed in both directions just before 9 a.m. in the Vail area. According to the Vail Fire Department, there was no estimated time of reopening.

I-70 is closed in both directions due to safety concerns. There is no estimated time to reopen. Drive safely! pic.twitter.com/21QOXhNalc — Vail Fire Department (@VailFire) May 3, 2018

The I-70 corridor west of Genesee is under a Winter Weather Advisory until noon. Mountain areas farther west are also under a Winter Weather Advisory until noon.

I-70 traffic hold at 205 eastbound for spun out passenger and commercial vehicles between Silverthorne and EJMT pic.twitter.com/zxehxTQpMK — CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) May 3, 2018

