TRAFFIC ALERT:Snowy Conditions Force Interstate 70 Closure In Mountains
VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – Snowy conditions on Thursday morning forced emergency officials to close Interstate 70 in Colorado’s high country.

The Interstate was closed in both directions just before 9 a.m. in the Vail area. According to the Vail Fire Department, there was no estimated time of reopening.

The I-70 corridor west of Genesee is under a Winter Weather Advisory until noon. Mountain areas farther west are also under a Winter Weather Advisory until noon.

LATEST FORECAST: Rain And Snow, Almost All Day

