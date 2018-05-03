After Widow Expresses Dismay, Colorado Marine Gets New HeadstoneThe etching on the headstone of a Marine's grave has been changed after his widow contacted CBS4 and said Fort Logan National Cemetery misidentified the location of his tour of duty. Matt Yurus reports.

Police Called To Investigate Native Americans On CSU TourColorado State University officials say two Native American prospective students touring campus were questioned by campus police after a parent on the tour called to report that she was nervous about their presence. Matt Yurus reports.

Grand Opening Held At Amazon Fulfillment CenterAmazon hired 1,000 new employees at the new center in Aurora.

Soggy Spring Storm To Slowly EndMeteorologist Ashton Altieri has the forecast.

Snowy Conditions Force Interstate 70 ClosureSnowy conditions on Thursday morning forced emergency officials to close Interstate 70 in Colorado's high country.