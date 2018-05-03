  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:2018 Legislature, Property Taxes, State Capitol
(credit: CBS)

DENVER (AP) — Colorado lawmakers are punting one of the state’s most pressing financial dilemmas to the summer.

If nothing’s done, a provision of the state constitution will trigger statewide property tax cuts in 2019.

That would provide relief for Front Range homeowners whose property values are exploding. But it would also squeeze public services in rural areas where home values are stagnant or in decline.

Negotiations on a last-minute proposal to delay a projected 15 percent tax cut fell apart the last week of April.

A bipartisan group of 42 lawmakers instead received approval to study this issue in an interim committee after this year’s legislative session.

The session ends May 9.

Comments
  1. Glenn Rogers says:
    May 3, 2018 at 2:26 pm

    Not to worry them crooks will figure out a way by then to fill there pockets.should all be in prison.

    Reply

