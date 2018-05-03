By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – It’s been close to eight months since a widespread heavy rain hit the urban corridor of Colorado’s Front Range.

The last good soaking was on Sept. 23, 2017.

Many locations along and west of Interstate 25 have reported anywhere from 1-2 inches of rain since Wednesday.

As of 1:30 p.m. on Thursday Denver’s official rain total 0.86 inches.

As rain fell across the lower elevations it was all snow above 7,000 feet with 6-12 inches falling in the mountains and foothills.

One of the highest snow totals reported was 21.8 inches in Pinecliffe, which is located in the foothills outside of Boulder.

You can check rain and snow totals around Colorado by using the CoCoRaHS Network linked here.

