  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Snow, Denver Rain, Front Range, May Storm, Spring Storm

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – It’s been close to eight months since a widespread heavy rain hit the urban corridor of Colorado’s Front Range.

The last good soaking was on Sept. 23, 2017.

mx1 wxwatchers1 Denver, Front Range Soaked By Wettest Storm Since Sept. 2017

Many locations along and west of Interstate 25 have reported anywhere from 1-2 inches of rain since Wednesday.

As of 1:30 p.m. on Thursday Denver’s official rain total 0.86 inches.

rain totals nutu Denver, Front Range Soaked By Wettest Storm Since Sept. 2017

As rain fell across the lower elevations it was all snow above 7,000 feet with 6-12 inches falling in the mountains and foothills.

One of the highest snow totals reported was 21.8 inches in Pinecliffe, which is located in the foothills outside of Boulder.

You can check rain and snow totals around Colorado by using the CoCoRaHS Network linked here.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s