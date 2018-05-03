Menu
After Widow Expresses Dismay, Colorado Marine Gets New Headstone
The etching on the headstone of a Marine's grave has been changed after his widow contacted CBS4 and said Fort Logan National Cemetery misidentified the location of his tour of duty. Matt Yurus reports.
Police Called To Investigate Native Americans On CSU Tour
Colorado State University officials say two Native American prospective students touring campus were questioned by campus police after a parent on the tour called to report that she was nervous about their presence. Matt Yurus reports.
Denver, Front Range Soaked By Wettest Storm Since Sept. 2017
As of 1:30 p.m. on Thursday Denver's official rain total 0.86 inches.
Storm Dumps 18" Of Snow For Last Weekend At Winter Park's Mary Jane
A slow-moving spring storm brought much needed moisture to Colorado this week.
Latest Forecast: Soggy Spring Storm To Slowly End This Evening
Many places along the Interstate 25 urban corridor have either approached or exceeded an inch of much needed rain since Wednesday night.
Should Broncos Secondary Still Be The 'No Fly Zone'?
There is a great debate sweeping the NFL: Should the Broncos secondary still be known as the No Fly Zone?
Sanders Energized By Broncos Offseason Moves
Emmanuel Sanders is excited the Broncos won't have a quarterback debate this year.
Jim Montgomery To Leave DU Hockey, Coach Dallas Stars
The Pioneers have made the NCAA Tournament in each of Coach Jim Montgomery’s five years and they won the national championship in 2017.
Former Nugget Rebounded From Drug Addiction. Now He's Helping Others Fight It
Chris Herren, a former Nuggets player, started a nonprofit that has for several years increased awareness and treatment of substance abuse.
Arenado Hits 2 HRs To Back Anderson, Rockies Pound Cubs 11-2
Nolan Arenado hit two of Colorado's four homers and drove in five runs to back Tyler Anderson and lift the Rockies to an 11-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday.
Get Ready For Chicago-Style Deep-Dish Pizza On 16th Street Mall
A Chicago deep-dish pizza chain will open its first location in Colorado on the 16th Street Mall.
More Modern Cherry Cricket Opens In Ballpark Neighborhood
A Denver staple that's been around for more than 70 years now has a second location.
See Kesha, Luke Bryan For Just $20 During National Concert Week
Live Nation is kicking off the summer season by offering music lovers a big discount on tickets to thousands of live events, including several in Denver.
Artist Hopes New Denver Mural Will Start Conversation About Violence
On Sunday artist Cleon Peterson finished a mural at The Source Hotel in the city's RiNo neighborhood.
Treat Mom To A B&B Fit For A Queen
Treat your mother to a B&B fit for a queen this Mother's Day.
Treat Mom To A B&B Fit For A Queen
Treat your mother to a B&B fit for a queen this Mother's Day.
Grand Opening Held At Amazon Fulfillment Center
Amazon hired 1,000 new employees at the new center in Aurora.
Soggy Spring Storm To Slowly End
Meteorologist Ashton Altieri has the forecast.
Snowy Conditions Force Interstate 70 Closure
Snowy conditions on Thursday morning forced emergency officials to close Interstate 70 in Colorado's high country.
Latest Pro Golf Power Rankings
May 3, 2018 at 3:00 pm
