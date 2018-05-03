By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – A large storm will slowly move east across Colorado on Thursday. Rain will continue for Denver and the Front Range as the well as the Eastern Plains for much of the day. Meanwhile west of town the snow level will hover near 7,000 feet with heavy, wet spring snow for the higher foothills as well as the mountains.

The I-70 corridor west of Genesee and the Highway 285 corridor west of Morrison are under a Winter Weather Advisory until noon. Some areas in the foothills will see up to 10 inches of snow.



Mountain areas farther west are also under a Winter Weather Advisory until noon for about 3-6 inches of additional snow over the mountains of Summit County and the Winter Park area. 2-5 inches of additional snow west of Vail Pass. The Rocky Mountain National Park region is under a Winter Storm Warning for 4-8 inches of additional snow.

Total rainfall will exceed an inch in many neighborhoods around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins. It should become our wettest 24 hour period in a year.

The storm will finally move east of Colorado Thursday night allowing for sunny skies and warmer temperatures to return for Friday and most of the weekend. There is a small chance for late day thunderstorms on Sunday.

