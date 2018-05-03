SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Crews from the Colorado Department of Transportation tried to keep highways open despite several inches of heavy, wet snow that fell on Thursday.

Vehicles slid off Interstate 70 from Vail to the Eisenhower Tunnel, at one point I-70 was closed due to accidents and winter driving conditions.

Some drivers were excited to see the snow, despite the havoc it caused on the roads.

“It was a little rough on the roads, the highway was a little nuts, especially in this little thing. Everyone stayed closed and we made it through… it’s okay,” said Kelsey Acell, a traveling nurse from Virginia.

I-70 lanes were clear by Thursday evening. Loveland Ski Area reported 13 inches of new snow from this latest storm.