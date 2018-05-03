  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Eisenhower Tunnel, I-70, Interstate 70, Local TV, Snow, Winter Driving

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Crews from the Colorado Department of Transportation tried to keep highways open despite several inches of heavy, wet snow that fell on Thursday.

Vehicles slid off Interstate 70 from Vail to the Eisenhower Tunnel, at one point I-70 was closed due to accidents and winter driving conditions.

mtn snow 5pkg frame 1051 Snow Causes Some Headaches On I 70

(credit: CBS)

Some drivers were excited to see the snow, despite the havoc it caused on the roads.

mtn snow 5pkg frame 817 Snow Causes Some Headaches On I 70

(credit: CBS)

“It was a little rough on the roads, the highway was a little nuts, especially in this little thing. Everyone stayed closed and we made it through… it’s okay,” said Kelsey Acell, a traveling nurse from Virginia.

mtn snow 5pkg frame 1439 Snow Causes Some Headaches On I 70

(credit: CBS)

I-70 lanes were clear by Thursday evening. Loveland Ski Area reported 13 inches of new snow from this latest storm.

mtn snow 5pkg frame 1645 Snow Causes Some Headaches On I 70

(credit: CBS)

mtn snow 5pkg frame 1555 Snow Causes Some Headaches On I 70

(credit: CBS)

