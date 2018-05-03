By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – A slow-moving spring storm brought much needed moisture to Colorado this week with up to two inches of water in some locations.

In Winter Park, 13 inches of snow fell in the town with 18 inches reported at the nearby ski resort as of late Thursday morning.

The snow fell just in time for the last weekend of skiing on Winter Park’s Mary Jane, which is planning to close on May 6.

“The Super Gauge, Sunnyside, and Galloping Goose lifts are open and the snow is still falling,” resort officials said in a tweet.

Update: the snow stake is about maxed out at 18"! The Super Gauge, Sunnyside, and Galloping Goose lifts are open and the snow is still falling! #WinterParkResort pic.twitter.com/uR8KizUJMt — Winter Park Resort (@WinterPark) May 3, 2018

Heavy snow also fell at the Loveland Ski Area with 13 inches being reported in time for their closing weekend.

We got a little snow last night. 13” of new snow. Today is going to be good. Have fun! #powderday #cowx #lovelandskiarea pic.twitter.com/kpboXkwNgI — Loveland Ski Area (@LovelandSkiArea) May 3, 2018

Arapahoe Basin, which has yet to announce a closing date, reported 10 inches of new snow.

Elsewhere in the Front Range foothills and adjacent mountains snow totals ranged from just a few inches near Bailey to well over a foot near Pinecliffe.

CBS4 Weather Watchers even reported a brief change to snow late Thursday morning across parts of Douglas County between the south side of Castle Rock and Franktown.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.