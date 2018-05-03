Filed Under:Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, Loveland Ski Area, Mary Jane, May Snow, Rocky Mountains, Ski, Skiing, Spring Storm, Winter Park

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – A slow-moving spring storm brought much needed moisture to Colorado this week with up to two inches of water in some locations.

ski Storm Dumps 18 Of Snow For Last Weekend At Winter Parks Mary Jane

Skiers at Winter Park resort on Thursday. (credit: Winter Park)

In Winter Park, 13 inches of snow fell in the town with 18 inches reported at the nearby ski resort as of late Thursday morning.

The snow fell just in time for the last weekend of skiing on Winter Park’s Mary Jane, which is planning to close on May 6.

“The Super Gauge, Sunnyside, and Galloping Goose lifts are open and the snow is still falling,” resort officials said in a tweet.

Heavy snow also fell at the Loveland Ski Area with 13 inches being reported in time for their closing weekend.

Arapahoe Basin, which has yet to announce a closing date, reported 10 inches of new snow.

Elsewhere in the Front Range foothills and adjacent mountains snow totals ranged from just a few inches near Bailey to well over a foot near Pinecliffe.

snow totals nutu Storm Dumps 18 Of Snow For Last Weekend At Winter Parks Mary Jane

snow totals 2 nutu Storm Dumps 18 Of Snow For Last Weekend At Winter Parks Mary Jane

mx1 wxwatchers Storm Dumps 18 Of Snow For Last Weekend At Winter Parks Mary Jane

CBS4 Weather Watchers even reported a brief change to snow late Thursday morning across parts of Douglas County between the south side of Castle Rock and Franktown.

2 Storm Dumps 18 Of Snow For Last Weekend At Winter Parks Mary Jane

bambi moss snow near conifer Storm Dumps 18 Of Snow For Last Weekend At Winter Parks Mary Jane

(credit: CBS4 Weather Watcher Bambi Moss)

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s