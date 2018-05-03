By Stan Bush

DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. John Hickenlooper attended an awards ceremony in Golden on Thursday for innovators in the outdoors.

The organization called The Wright is considering a dozen small businesses that could become huge brands in the outdoor sporting world.

One of the nominees is SaraBella Fishing, a Lafayette-based fly rod company that makes fly fishing poles specifically for women.

The company, now in its fourth year, started after CEO April Archer noticed how difficult it was to get what she wanted.

“Sometimes I’d be going into a retail store and get asked, ‘Am I shopping for my boyfriend or husband?’ and I said ‘No, I’m here for myself,’” says Archer.

SaraBella products have been designed specifically for the user. Archer says getting the handgrip and the action of the rod are essential for her customers.

“Right now, we’re the only fly rod maker that’s listening to what women want for products that are for experience and performance,” she adds.

SaraBella is currently only sold in four locations, but the increased exposure from The Wright, along with the state’s rising profile in the outdoor retail world, could help her company expand and become a household name for anglers.

Stan Bush is a general assignment reporter at CBS4. His stories can be seen on CBS4 News at 10. Read his bio and follow him on Twitter @StanBushTV.