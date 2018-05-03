Filed Under:Fly Fishing, Lafayette, Local TV, SaraBella Fishing, The Wright

By Stan Bush

DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. John Hickenlooper attended an awards ceremony in Golden on Thursday for innovators in the outdoors.

The organization called The Wright is considering a dozen small businesses that could become huge brands in the outdoor sporting world.

fly fishing for women 10pkg frame 1273 Woman Creates Fly Fishing Poles Specifically Made For Female Anglers

(credit: CBS)

One of the nominees is SaraBella Fishing, a Lafayette-based fly rod company that makes fly fishing poles specifically for women.

fly fishing for women 10pkg frame 2335 Woman Creates Fly Fishing Poles Specifically Made For Female Anglers

April Archer (credit: CBS)

The company, now in its fourth year, started after CEO April Archer noticed how difficult it was to get what she wanted.

fly fishing for women 10pkg frame 750 Woman Creates Fly Fishing Poles Specifically Made For Female Anglers

(credit: CBS)

“Sometimes I’d be going into a retail store and get asked, ‘Am I shopping for my boyfriend or husband?’ and I said ‘No, I’m here for myself,’” says Archer.

fly fishing for women 10pkg frame 1110 Woman Creates Fly Fishing Poles Specifically Made For Female Anglers

CBS4’s Stan Bush interviews April Archer (credit: CBS)

SaraBella products have been designed specifically for the user. Archer says getting the handgrip and the action of the rod are essential for her customers.

fly fishing for women 10pkg frame 360 Woman Creates Fly Fishing Poles Specifically Made For Female Anglers

(credit: CBS)

“Right now, we’re the only fly rod maker that’s listening to what women want for products that are for experience and performance,” she adds.

fly fishing for women 10pkg frame 570 Woman Creates Fly Fishing Poles Specifically Made For Female Anglers

(credit: CBS)

SaraBella is currently only sold in four locations, but the increased exposure from The Wright, along with the state’s rising profile in the outdoor retail world, could help her company expand and become a household name for anglers.

fly fishing for women 10pkg frame 991 Woman Creates Fly Fishing Poles Specifically Made For Female Anglers

(credit: CBS)

Stan Bush is a general assignment reporter at CBS4. His stories can be seen on CBS4 News at 10. Read his bio and follow him on Twitter @StanBushTV.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s