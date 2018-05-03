By Michael Spencer

DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Mammoth will host the Calgary Roughnecks on Saturday in the Western Conference Semifinals. It will be the 10th all-time postseason meeting between the two franchises.

The Mammoth are coming off a 19-15 victory over the Toronto Rock and finished the regular season with an 11-7 record. Their win over Toronto helped snap a three-game losing streak.

“I think that’s huge,” said Jeremy Noble of the victory over the Rock. “Every team wants to go into the playoffs playing well, and for us to put up 19 goals was huge and we’re looking forward to building off that.”

“To be able to snap that losing streak was huge for us,” added goalie Dillon Ward.

Saturday’s meeting will be the 4th between Colorado and Calgary this season. Colorado won the season series 2-1.

“We can take a lot of their tendencies out of that,” said Ward. “But as far as wins and losses go, it’s a new season. We’re familiar with what they like to do offensively, we’re familiar with what they like to do defensively and it’ll all come down to execution.”

Saturday’s game begins at 7 p.m. The winner advances to play Saskatchewan, which finished the NLL season with the best overall record at 14-4.

