AUVSI, Colorado Convention Center, Denver, Drones, XPONENTIAL 2018

DENVER (CBS4) – Drones descended on downtown Denver this week, as the industry brought it’s largest event to the Colorado Convention Center.

drone exp 1 Colorado Hosts Worlds Largest Drone Expo

Colorado UAS booth at XPONENTIAL 2018 (credit: CBS4)

XPONENTIAL 2018, convened by the Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International, attracted hundreds of manufacturers, innovators, and industry professionals to the Mile High City.

drone exp 9 Colorado Hosts Worlds Largest Drone Expo

Intel drone (credit: CBS4)

The trade show features “everything unmanned,” including consumer-grade photography drones, weaponized military aircraft, solar-powered submarines, and four-legged robots seen trotting around the show floor.

drone exp 6 Colorado Hosts Worlds Largest Drone Expo

DJI at XPONENTIAL 2018 (credit: CBS4)

drone exp 3 Colorado Hosts Worlds Largest Drone Expo

Drone submarine (credit: CBS4)

drone exp 7 Colorado Hosts Worlds Largest Drone Expo

GhostRobotics prototype at XPONENTIAL 2018 (credit: CBS4)

Colorado was well-represented at the show, with several large exhibitors boasting close ties to the state. Lockheed Martin, which has several offices in the Denver metro area, teased upcoming technology that would allow aircraft as large as a 19-passenger helicopter to fly autonomously.

drone exp 10 Colorado Hosts Worlds Largest Drone Expo

Lockheed Martin at XPONENTIAL 2018 (credit: CBS4)

Aeryon Labs, Inc., which recently opened a new branch in Denver, was awarded the AUVSI  XCELLENCE humanitarian award at the show for its use of drones to aid in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in 2017.

homes destroyed beyond recognition in middle region sint maarten Colorado Hosts Worlds Largest Drone Expo

SkyRanger drone surveys Irma aftermath (credit: Aeryon)

Aeryon sent two of its SkyRanger drones, along with two expert pilots, to the storm-ravaged Saint Martin island. They were able to create detailed 2D and 3D maps of the devastation, giving its partner relief organization, GlobalMedic, vital intelligence to help organize an effective response. Aeryon is donating its $25,000 prize money to GlobalMedic so the organization can continue its life-saving efforts.

