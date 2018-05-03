  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:30 PMLife in Pieces
    9:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Copycat Suicides, House Judiciary Committee, Open Records Act, State Capitol
(credit: CBS)

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado House committee has passed a bill that would remove autopsy reports on minors’ deaths from the state’s Open Records Act.

The House Judiciary Committee voted 8-3 on Thursday to refer the bipartisan bill to the full House.

Supporters say the bill would protect family privacy and help deter copycat youth suicides.
Opponents argue it would hamper efforts by journalists and the public spot trends involving youth deaths, hold elected coroners accountable, and report on the state’s child protection programs, among other issues.

Republican Rep. Yeulin Willett and Democrats Leslie Herod and Joe Salazar voted against the bill.
Democratic Rep. Matt Gray, a bill co-sponsor, says he’s willing to work with news media organizations to improve the initiative.

The Senate has passed the legislation.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s