DENVER (CBS4) — The Denver Zoo made a sad announcement Thursday. Marvin, an 8-year-old cheetah, passed away Wednesday evening.

Zoo officials said in a statement that their animal care and veterinary medical staff had intensively treated Marvin, and his brother, Mojo, for a number of ongoing health issues, for the past few years.

One of the issues was a slowly progressive neurological disorder.

Most recently, both cheetahs came down with an upper respiratory infection that required them to stay indoors for several weeks, officials said.

The statement said, in part: