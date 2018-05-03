By Michael Spencer

(CBS4) – There is a great debate sweeping the NFL: Should the Broncos secondary still be known as the No Fly Zone?

During the Broncos run to Super Bowl 50 their secondary began to be known as the No Fly Zone in reference to opponents’ inability to throw the football. At the time, the Broncos secondary consisted of:

– Aqib Talib

– T.J. Ward

– Darian Stewart

– Chris Harris Jr

– Bradley Roby

The quintet helped the Broncos finish the 2015 regular season as the top ranked pass defense in the NFL, holding opponents to just 199.6 passing yards per game.

Three years later and following the departures of Talib and Ward the question has been asked “Is the Broncos secondary still the ‘No Fly Zone?’”

“It’s still a No Fly Zone,” said Bradley Roby on Wednesday. “We started that Super Bowl year and we had a year of that. I don’t think it’s been seen in a league by a defense in the last 30-plus years. That original No Fly Zone is gone with T.J. (Ward) departing and (Aqib) Talib departing, but we still have three out of five (original members) out there.”

After the conversation started to gain traction, Talib, who was traded this offseason to the Los Angeles Rams weighed in via Twitter.

“Quick question,” Talib posted. “If Quavo & TakeOff leave the Migos, are they still the Migos?” he asked in reference to the popular rap group.

Quick question. If Quavo & TakeOff leave the Migos, are they still the Migos? @BossWard43 — AqibTalib21 (@AqibTalib21) May 2, 2018

For those not familiar with Migos, his question is akin to asking “If Paul McCartney and John Lennon left the Beatles would they still be the Beatles?”

Ward gave his opinion, tweeting back to Talib, “Lol. Naahhhhh.”

Lol. Naahhhhh — T.J. Ward (@BossWard43) May 3, 2018

The Broncos also weighed in on the issue tweeting, “The #NoFlyZone’s not going anywhere” with a picture of Roby.

Whether you think the No Fly Zone moniker flies or not, this debate is sure to rage on throughout the offseason, and may only be answered when the Rams and Broncos meet in Week 6 of the NFL season.

