By Karen Ulvestad

On Saturday the Kentucky Derby will be a big viewing event across America, and Denver knows how to celebrate it in style. Many local bars cater to the horse racing enthusiast, and the local love of the grandest of all races.

Whether the event is filled with amazing derby hats or not, venues host a variety of sized big televisions, plenty of brews and a party atmosphere.

The Celtic On Market

1400 Market St.

Denver, CO 80202

(303) 484-1066

www.celticonmarket.com

The Celtic on Market is the to-go place for viewing the running of the 114th Kentucky Derby. This sports bar offers pre-day and race day betting on a favorite horse for the Kentucky Derby and the Kentucky Oaks. The bar is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the derby. The food is influenced by the Celtic regions of Wales, Scotland, Brittany, Ireland, and Cornwall regions in England. Beverages are robust, and compliment the food. The bar is equipped with TVs that offer great viewing from all areas of the bar. Reservations are suggested for the Kentucky Derby event.

The British Bulldog

2052 Stout St.

Denver, CO 80205

(303) 295-7974

www.britishbulldogdenver.com

The British Bulldog offers, a down-to-Earth pub, offers classic burgers, salads and other pub fare. It is a great place to gather, and watch, the Kentucky Derby. The atmosphere is welcoming, and the race can be viewed on the large TV.

Curio Bar

2669 Larimer St.

Denver, CO 80205

(303) 292-3193

www.curiobar.com

The Curio Bar is an upscale bar with a focus on being part of the community. It is known for its warm and welcoming environment, and amazing menu of cocktails. Each is hand-crafted to perfection for their customers. The atmosphere is inviting and built on the idea of being part of the community. This is the perfect place to celebrate the Kentucky Derby with a mint julep and other appropriate beverages, and share the time with friends.

Lodo’s Bar & Grill

1946 Market St.

Denver, CO 80202

(303) 293-8555

www.lodosbarandgrill.com

Lodo’s Bar & Grill is on of Denver’s best sports bars. It is located in downtown Denver. This bar strives to create a hometown atmosphere, with inspired food and great drinks. It offers a rooftop patio for dining, with a view of the Rocky Mountains and city of Denver. The establishment serves lunch and dinner menus, along with Happy Hour specials. Sports are regularly viewed at the establishment on the televisions throughout. It is a great place to view the Kentucky Derby, share great food and beverages, and spend time celebrating the derby.

