Wave Of Huge Alligators Wreaking Havoc Across Southern StatesSeveral residents in Florida and Texas were sent into a panic as large gators stopped traffic, invaded porches, and even approached a Target store over the weekend.

Storm Dumps 18" Of Snow For Last Weekend At Winter Park's Mary JaneA slow-moving spring storm brought much needed moisture to Colorado this week.

Dispute Over Blown-Over Trampoline Gets UglyRussell Cordova says during a recent windstorm his kid’s trampoline blew into his neighbor’s backyard and they’re refusing to give it back.

WATCH: $600,000 Flies Over Highway After Brinks Truck Door OpensDrivers on an Indiana highway got an unexpected payday after the back door of a Brinks truck opened, sending hundreds of thousands of dollars flying into the air.

Some Of Earth's Lowest Air Pollution Levels Found In Western Colorado TownAn area on Colorado's Western Slope has some of the globe's lowest air pollution levels, according to a new study from the World Health Organization.

Family Finds Ancient Horse Skeleton While LandscapingA Utah family's backyard has turned into a boneyard.

Amber Alert Canceled: 12-Year-Old Girl Found Safe, Suspect Shot Himself, Sheriff SaysThe frantic search for a 12-year-old Colorado girl who was believed to have been abducted by a registered sex offender is over.

Deputy Arrested, Booked Into Jail Where He Normally WorksA deputy who works in the jail division in Adams County has been arrested in a domestic violence case.

Search Intensifies, Reward Increased For Man Missing For More Than A WeekThe search for a man who seems to have vanished without a trace more than a week ago is intensifying.

Golden State Killer Investigation: Who Is The Real Joseph DeAngelo?Joseph DeAngelo’s frail appearance on Friday was different from the fit man deputies arrested earlier in the week and took into custody.