By Tori Mason

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Millions of products sit stacked on hundreds of shelves inside Amazon’s first Colorado fulfillment center.

With some help from technology, employees gather and package everything from paper towels to bikes. This fulfillment center uniquely carries larger items like grills and canoes.

Unlike the fulfillment center coming to Thornton this fall, the Aurora location is not a robotic facility. The warehouse operates 24/7, with more than 1,000 people working inside.

The majority of orders filled inside the facility are shipped out to customers in the state.

Amazon opened its doors to the media Thursday because they wanted people to see how Coloradans get items to Coloradans every day.

“This is a great community to be in. Our goal was to be as close as possible to our customers. This is a great location to serve customers in Denver and Colorado as a whole,” said DEN2 General Manager Joe Dudek.

Amazon employees say they have a lot of unique perks like getting full benefits from Day 1 and up to 20 weeks of paid paternal leave.

The fulfillment center in Thornton will start hiring this summer and it opens early fall.

Tori Mason is an award-winning reporter for CBS4 This Morning. Follow her on Twitter @ToriMasonTV.