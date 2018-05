Latest Forecast: Heavy Mountain Snow, Severe Storms On The PlainsA wide range of weather will occur across Colorado through Thursday including heavy snow in the higher mountains and another chance for strong or severe thunderstorms on the Eastern Plains.

Smoke From Massive Wildfire In Arizona Concerns Colorado ResidentsPeople living in Summit County are concerned about all the haze in the air as wildfire season grows closer. The smoke is from a wildfire burning in Arizona.

America's Air Isn't Getting Cleaner As Fast As It Used ToFor decades America's air was getting cleaner as levels of a key smog ingredient steadily dropped. That changed about seven years ago when pollution reductions leveled off, a new study found.