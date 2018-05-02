CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – A proposal to remove the ban on pit pulls in the Town of Castle Rock has moved forward. Now the recommendations will go before the full town council.

The town council in Castle Rock is reviewing all animal ordinances that have not been changed since 1993, including turning a breed ban into a policy that would examine behavior instead to determine if a dog is dangerous.

Ordinances include the current policy that does not allow pit bulls or two other similar breeds as pets. Other issues that will be examined by town staff and council include how many chickens residents can own and more specific guidelines for having bees in Castle Rock.

The recommendations on the breed ban specifically call for a move to behavior, looking at the actions of a dog to determine if there is a threat to a person or another animal. The two categories that would be created are “Dangerous” and “Potentially Dangerous” depending on if a dog caused seriously bodily injuries or less serious injuries, respectively.

Town staff have also pointed out that it is difficult for law enforcement to determine if a dog is a banned breed and it also may be unfair to pet owners and dogs that are not harming anyone else and following all other regulations.

LINKS: Castle Rock Government Site on Animal Ordinances | End Breed Specific Legislation in Castle Rock | Breed Ban Supporters

Supporters of a breed ban point to statistics showing that the majority of human deaths in the country from dogs were pit bulls, according to DogsBite.org. The site also highlights towns where a ban has lead to a decline in attacks.