By Matt Kroschel

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– The search for a man who seems to have vanished without a trace more than a week ago is intensifying.

Dozens of volunteers are using dogs, drones and boats in the search for Matthew Shelters.

Shelters was last seen on surveillance video leaving the Back Door Grill around midnight on April 24.

Steamboat Springs police do not believe foul play is involved but family members are extremely concerned.

“This is not like my brother to just walk away from everyone, we need to get him back,” said Matthew’s brother Nathan Shelters.

Nathan flew to Colorado from Oregon to help in the search for his brother told CBS4’s Matt Kroschel on Wednesday.

Volunteers split up into groups, using grids around the area to search.

Matthew’s friends have started a Facebook page “Search for Shelters” that already has more than a 1,000 likes and is being shared across the country on social media.

One of the last images of Matthew to surface comes from a camera at a local bar just hours before he seemingly disappeared.

