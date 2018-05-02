WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Westminster police are looking for a man they say is associated with a possible sexual assault involving a juvenile.

Officers responded to a home near 72nd Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard on April 23.

Chad Romero, 44, is described as being 5’7 and weighing around 170 pounds.

Investigators offered few details about how Romero is involved, but they say to be cautious if you see him.

Anyone with information please call Westminster Police at 303-658-4360. You can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers 720 913 STOP (7867). You may be eligible for a reward up to $2,000.