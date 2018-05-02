By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – A wide range of weather will occur across Colorado through Thursday including heavy snow in the higher mountains and another chance for strong or severe thunderstorms on the Eastern Plains.

For Denver and the Front Range, rain is possible at any time through Thursday afternoon but the best chance will come late Wednesday through very early Thursday morning. For the most part it will be just rain but isolated thunderstorms are also possible. Total rainfall by late Thursday could exceed an inch in some areas.



On the plains east of Denver including the I-70 corridor east of Watkins and the I-76 corridor east of Brighton, some thunderstorms may become strong or severe with hail up to the size of quarters. These areas are officially under a “marginal” risk for severe weather.



Meanwhile in the high country, winter driving conditions are expected over the higher mountains through at least noon Thursday. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for the Rocky Mountain National Park region for 8-12 inches of snow and isolated amounts up to 20″.

Farther west and southwest we have a Winter Weather Advisory for the mountains west of Vail Pass for 3-6 inches of snow. Up to 10″ for the flat tops and the mountains north and east of Steamboat Springs.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.