AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (CBS4)– Pop star Kelly Clarkson will perform a concert for free at this year’s Warrior Games at the Air Force Academy.

Free tickets to the event will be available on May 8 at 9 a.m. for the June 2 concert.

The concert will be at Falcon Stadium at the Air Force Academy. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

The Department of Defense Warrior Games are scheduled from June 1 through June 9.

According to the Warrior Games website, approximately 300 wounded, ill and injured service members and veterans will participate in the competition.