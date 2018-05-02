  • CBS4On Air

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 1: Singer Kelly Clarkson performs at the National Christmas Tree Lighting attended by the first family on the Ellipse December 1, 2016 in Washington, DC. This year is the 94th annual National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony. (Photo by Ron Sachs-Pool/Getty Images)

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (CBS4)– Pop star Kelly Clarkson will perform a concert for free at this year’s Warrior Games at the Air Force Academy.

Free tickets to the event will be available on May 8 at 9 a.m. for the June 2 concert.

The concert will be at Falcon Stadium at the Air Force Academy. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

gettyimages 627084256 See Kelly Clarkson Live In Concert At The Air Force Academy

(credit: Ron Sachs-Pool/Getty Images)

The Department of Defense Warrior Games are scheduled from June 1 through June 9.

According to the Warrior Games website, approximately 300 wounded, ill and injured service members and veterans will participate in the competition.

