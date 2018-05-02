(247 SPORTS) – The Denver Broncos on Tuesday formally announced the signing of eight undrafted free agents, added after the 2018 NFL Draft concluded this past weekend.

Joining the 90-man offseason roster are running back Phillip Lindsay, wide receivers Jimmy Williams and John Diarse, offensive linemen Leon Johnson and Austin Schlottmann, defensive tackle Lowell Lotulelei, outside linebacker Jeff Holland and safety Trey Marshall.

Lindsay is the most noteworthy name of the group, at least to the local sect of Broncos Country. An iconic back with the Colorado Buffaloes, Lindsay totaled the second-most rushing yards in school history (3,770) to go with 36 touchdowns.

Sentiment aside, he faces an uphill battle of making the 53-man roster, let alone earning offensive snaps. Denver selected two other RBs (Royce Freeman, David Williams) and had intended more carries for incumbents Devontae Booker and De’Angelo Henderson. Still, Lindsay’s $15,000 signing bonus suggests the team feels he has a decent chance to stick.

Holland was given a mid-round grade by draft analysts and it’s baffling that he wasn’t selected, coming off a 2017 campaign in which he recorded 13 tackles for loss and 10 sacks for the Auburn Tigers. He’s thrown into a crowded OLB corps that includes Von Miller, Shane Ray, Shaquil Barrett and first-rounder Bradley Chubb.

Like Lindsay, Holland received a $15,000 signing bonus. The Broncos obviously see something worth keeping; potentially the next undrafted gem unearthed by John Elway.

The younger brother of NFL stud Star and former Utah teammate of Garett Bolles, Lotulelei is a space-eater who registered 53 career solo tackles, 21 tackles for loss and 10 sacks. Scouts have questioned his love of the game, however, and his technique can be sloppy. The Broncos are set at nose tackle with Domata and Kyle Peko.

Marshall replaced eventual first-rounder Derwin James at FSU after James went down with an injury. He’s not the best coverage safety but is solid in run support and excels on special teams. The latter is where he’ll need to make his bones to avoid the chopping block.

Of Williams and Diarse, the latter is the more polished receiver, having played for LSU and TCU. He caught 96 passes for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns between the two programs. Both are likely bodies for the summer.

Schlottman is capable of playing right guard and center and earned a second-team All-Big 12 selection in 2016 and honorable mention All-Big 12 honors in 2017. His best odds to make it with the Broncos requires him staying at the pivot, as the team doesn’t have a true backup to Matt Paradis.