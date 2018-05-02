SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — There seems to be a stark contrast between the man prosecutors say was capable of serial murder, and the man wheeled into his arraignment to face those charges. The man is suspected of being the East Area Rapist and Golden State Killer.

Joseph DeAngelo’s frail appearance on Friday was different from the fit man deputies arrested earlier in the week and took into custody.

IN BRIEF:

Accused killer and rapist Joseph DeAngelo is described by neighbors as active, but in court appeared to be an invalid.

New York crime boss Vinnie Gigante pretended to be insane but finally admitted his guilt in 2003.

DeAngelo is back in court on May 14.

“Law enforcement sees this all the time,” retired FBI Agent Jim Wedick said. “You see different degrees of it.”

Wedick says the accused East Area Rapist’s first court appearance is likely a textbook case of a defendant trying to dupe the public into thinking the prosecutors don’t have a strong case.

“The first thing that came to mind, it looked like he was feigning being an invalid,” Wedick said.