COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– The City of Colorado Springs will offer a free public shuttle to visitors at the Garden of the Gods in an effort to deal with growth.

Nearly six million people visited the site in 2017.

The Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department heard from the public during meetings earlier this year on how to make sure everyone who visits the park has a positive experience.

The shuttle will be offered for approximately 90 days between the end of May and the beginning of September, the busiest time for the park.

“Launching the shuttle system this summer is part of our incremental approach to apply small-scale pilot programs to gauge impact and measure feedback on utilization patterns,” said Kim King, parks and recreation manager, in a statement. “We know we won’t have all the answers right away, but because we want to increase alternative ways to experience the garden, it’s critically important to test programs like this shuttle.”

City officials say, no matter what, visiting Garden of the Gods will stay free.

The shuttle fleet will consist of two 14-passenger vans that will take about 30 minutes to complete a three-stop loop at Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site, the Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center and the intersection of Gateway Road and Juniper Way Loop.

To accommodate park visitors who use the shuttle, a temporary parking lot will be located at the intersection of 30th Street and Gateway Drive at Rock Ledge Ranch.