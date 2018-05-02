By Dominic Garcia

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Russell Cordova says during a recent windstorm his kid’s trampoline blew into his neighbor’s backyard and they’re refusing to give it back.

Cordova says his neighbors even yelled at his wife when she asked for is back.

“It blows me away. I don’t understand what the motive is for them keeping our trampoline,” he told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

According to Cordova, his neighbor claims the runaway trampoline damaged his flagpole and he wants Cordova to pay for it.

Cordova says he checked with his insurance company, and they said his neighbor’s insurance should cover the damage to his flagpole.

“I just don’t want there to be anymore confrontation, that’s all. This is a simple matter, there should not have been confrontation from the get go… thought it could be easily resolved, but apparently that’s not the case,” said Cordova.

His neighbor says Cordova’s family called him and his wife names and if they want their trampoline back, they can sue him.

“I don’t give a (expletive),” the neighbor told CBS4. “He shows me 1,400 bucks, he can have that trampoline back.”

During the exchange, he also made a remark about race.

“Look, if he had acted like a white person he could have gotten it back… it’s that simple,” said the neighbor.

Cordova says he’s called the police several times, but they haven’t been able to help. His trampoline is still sitting just on the other side of his fence, but he doesn’t think he’ll ever get it back.

“I think they’re going to let it sit there a little to taunt us and then take it down and throw it away or something.”

