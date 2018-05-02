  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche have signed goaltender Pavel Francouz of the Czech Republic to a one-year deal.

The 27-year-old played the last three seasons in Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League as a member of Traktor Chelyabinsk. Francouz went 15-11-5 with a 1.80 goals-against average in 2017-18.

Francouz suited up for Czech Republic in February during the Pyeongchang Olympics, where he went 2-2 with a 2.27 goals-against average.

gettyimages 923719752 Avs Sign Goaltender From Czech Republic To 1 Year Deal

Czech Republic’s Pavel Francouz lets in a goal by Canada’s Chris Kelly in the men’s bronze medal ice hockey match between the Czech Republic and Canada during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Gangneung Hockey Centre in Gangneung on February 24, 2018. (credit: JUNG YEON-JE/AFP/Getty Images)

Colorado relied on Semyon Varlamov this season, but he was sidelined down the stretch and into the first round of the playoffs with a knee injury. Backup Jonathan Bernier is set to become a free agent, along with Andrew Hammond who was picked up as part of a three-team trade in November that sent Matt Duchene to Ottawa.

