XI’AN, China (CBS) – More than a thousand drones lit up the night sky Tuesday in Xi’an, the capital of northwest China’s Shaanzi Province. The display was part of the city’s Labor Day celebrations.

A total of 1,347 drones equipped with colorful lights flew in formation above the ancient city, spelling out Chinese characters and depicting scenes from the city’s history.

Organizers say they wanted to entertain visitors, and show that Xi’an offers more than just the world-famous Terracotta Warriors.

The drones flew within inches of each other during the show, and were piloted by just one person using a single computer.