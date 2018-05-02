DENVER (CBS4) – Denver City Council President Albus Brooks updated the public on his fight against cancer.

Brooks posted to his Twitter page saying he just underwent another surgery.

“Fresh out of surgery, doing well. The tumor was a little bigger, but it hadn’t spread at all. So we good man, we back in it. And I’m about to be back in the city in a couple of days. Love you all,” Brooks said.

CBS4 has been following his battle with chondrosarcoma, a rare skeletal cancer since 2016.

Doctors found this tumor last month.