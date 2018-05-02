(CNN) — Southwest Flight 957 from Chicago to Newark, New Jersey, made an emergency landing Wednesday after a window cracked, passengers said.

The flight was diverted to Cleveland, Ohio, after a report of an issue with a window aboard the aircraft, Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Elizabeth Cory said. It landed safely at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, Cory said.

@SouthwestAir #WN957 diverts and makes emergency landing in CLE due to busted window pic.twitter.com/OJMZ5KTyMS — Chaikel (@ChaikelK) May 2, 2018

Passenger Linda Holley texted her son Ryan with a picture of the damaged window.

“Window on plane cracked during flight. Landing in Cleveland to be safe. Everything ok but scary,” one of her texts read.

In another, she said: “Yes Southwest. Just heard loud noise. Very large crack with piece of window missing at bottom. Just landed. Everything ok. Don’t know plan yet.”

This comes just two weeks after an engine on Southwest Flight 1380 exploded midair and shrapnel shattered a window. Passenger Jennifer Riordan was partially sucked out the window and later died.

Related: Southwest Flight 1380: 22 Minutes Of Terror

This is a developing story.

(The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)