DENVER (CBS4) – Denver is looking at a potential bid to host the Winter Olympics in 2030, but not everyone is on board.

Opponents have formed the Nolympics Colorado Committee.

They’re working on a ballot initiative that would let voters decide if the city should spend taxpayer money to host the games.

City officials say they could raise the money needed to host the games, but not use any public money would be almost impossible.

“If the voters of Denver want to give the city and state a blank check to bring the Olympics to Colorado, that should be a decision that they make,” said Larry Lambrose, a member of the Nolympics Colorado Committee.

That committee will have to collect nearly 5,000 signatures before the initiative goes on the November ballot.

